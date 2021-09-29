Trigon Metals Provides Progress Update on Silver Hill Project, Morocco

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide a progress update on work at the Company's Silver Hill project in Morocco ('Silver Hill' or the 'Project'). Following the conclusion of drilling in early 2021, the Company has been working to advance the Project in preparation for a resumption of drilling planned for December 2021. Work has focused on mapping and remote sensing, identifying signatures for mineralization in the drilled discovery area, and the new hydrothermal vent mineralization discovered in the high-grade trench, 1.5km from the discovery zone. The Company also welcomes Mr. Jed Diner, P.Geo to the team to strengthen its exploration team in Morocco.