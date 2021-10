With the start of NBA season right around the corner on Oct. 19, there's been a lot of talk about whether the players should have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Some athletes have come out and discussed their vaccination status, but others, including some of the biggest stars in the league, have stayed mum… until now. During Lakers Media Day on Sept. 28, legendary player LeBron James revealed he got vaccinated after being hesitant at first.

