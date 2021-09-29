What Might an Ecosocialist Society Look Like?

It was a summer of unease for many people, as regular news of extreme floods, fires, storms and heat waves added to a sense of foreboding. That was heightened when the inter-governmental report on climate science issued a “code red for humanity” according to the head of the United Nations. For us in Extinction Rebellion, this was not news, as we have been living with this dire outlook for years. But witnessing more people wake up to the peril, I renewed my feeling that it isn’t enough to focus only on demands for government action to cut emissions. It is important to share what we have learned about the positive and negative ways of responding to a shocking realisation of our vulnerability. That way more of us might respond well together to the difficulties ahead.

