Isabelle Huppert has been appointed as the president of the jury that will decide the competition winners at the Tokyo International Film Festival. “Ms. Huppert is not only a great French actress with intelligence and insight, but also a world-renowned filmmaker with a successful and extensive international career. Moreover, she is also a big fan of Japan. It’s wonderful that Ms. Huppert will join us at TIFF as the jury president, and will help our festival bloom despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” said festival chairman Ando Hiroyasu.

