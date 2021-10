The Chicago Bears have agreed to purchase the Arlington International Racecource, about 35 miles from their current Soldier Field location, for $192.7 million. The “326-acre piece of land that will easily fit any new stadium design they might have in mind,” CBS Sports reported on Sept. 29. “In anticipation of the Bears buying the property, the Arlington Heights village board approved a zoning change in June that will allow a football stadium to be built on the land, which is currently occupied by a horse racing track.”

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO