“Rural students don’t deserve less” is a cry I’ve heard for 30 years and nothing has changed. There is the never-ending superintendent roulette in Franklin County. They’re like the munchkins of OZ. They come and go so very quickly. I wonder where they go. I’m guessing to even higher paying jobs in larger districts if they’ve left on “amicable terms.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO