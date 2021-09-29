CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford wins 2nd NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in 3rd Rams game

In 12 years with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford had won NFC Offensive Player of the Week only one time, spanning 165 career starts. In three games with the Los Angeles Rams, he’s now won the award twice.

Stafford was named the NFC’s top offensive player for his performance in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 343 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. It was statistically his most productive game with the Rams, completing 71% of his passes with a passer rating of 134.0. He also won the award in Week 1.

He put up those impressive numbers despite missing two deep throws to DeSean Jackson that could’ve gone for touchdowns if not for being underthrown. Add those in and he may have topped 400 yards.

At this rate, Stafford is going to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week every other game and put up massive numbers in his first season with the Rams. He’s been borderline perfect through three weeks in L.A.

