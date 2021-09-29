CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Want To Beat Alabama At Home? Then You Better Have A Quarterback

By Tony Barnhart
TMGSports
TMGSports
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQtWI_0cBc1Hqp00

Will Matt Corral and Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss be able to hand Nick Saban his sixth loss at home since 2008? Photo by Petre Thomas/USA Today

Few things in sports—or in life for that matter—are more difficult than beating the University of Alabama in football in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Consider this: Since the 2008 season, Nick Saban’s second as head coach, the Crimson Tide is 84-5 at home. That’s right--84 wins and only five losses in 13 seasons.

Here is a summary of the losses:

2010: Auburn, led by Cam Newton, the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, rallies the Tigers from a 24-point deficit to win 28-27. Auburn would go on to win the BCS national championship.

2011: In what was billed as “The Game of the Century” LSU kicked a field goal in overtime to win 9-6. The two teams would meet again for the BCS championship in New Orleans. Alabama would win 21-0.

2012: Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel had a vintage performance, completing 24 of 31 passes for 257 yards while running for 92 more yards. The Aggies would win 29-23. Alabama would drop from No. 1 to No. 4 in the BCS standings but play its way back into the BCS championship game, where it demolished Notre Dame 42-14. Manziel won the Heisman Trophy.

2015: Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly completed 18 of 33 passes for 341 yard and three touchdowns as the Rebels beat Alabama 43-37. Kelly had touchdown passes of 66 (which bounced off a helmet), 73 and 24 yards. Alabama had five turnovers and lost by only six points.

2019: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow locked up the Heisman Trophy by completing 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-41 win.

So what did we learn here? We learned that if you have designs on beating Alabama in Bryant-Denny you better show up at the dance with a good--make that a very good--quarterback.

Three of the five teams that have beaten Alabama over the past 13 years in Tuscaloosa had a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback. A fourth (Ole Miss) had a quarterback (Chad Kelly) in the Heisman Trophy discussion.

The only exception to this rule came in the 2011 Alabama-LSU game, which featured a ton of future pros on both sides. LSU was so good at every other position it didn't need a great quarterback to win.

So now No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0) will get its turn on Saturday as the Rebels, coached by former Saban OC Lane Kiffin, comes to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 1 Alabama.

And guess what? Ole Miss, a 20-point underdog, has a good quarterback. Maybe a Heisma Trophy quarterback.

In three games this season junior quarterback Matt Corral has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for an average of 335 yards per game. He is also averaging 10.5 yards per attempt, which leads the nation.

The California native played in four games as a true freshman in 2018, had four starts in 2019, and then had his breakout season in 2020, throwing for 3,337 yards and 20 touchdowns. He completed 70 percent of his passes.

Now he gets a start in front of the largest crowd of his career. And he will not be rattled, Kiffin said.

“It helps to have a quarterback like Matt,” Kiffin told the media on Monday in Oxford. “Matt has all the intangibles. He’s here at 5:30 in the morning. He tries to do everything the right way.”

When these two teams met a year ago in Oxford, Miss., Corral completed 21 of 28 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-48 win by Alabama. Ole Miss rolled up 647 yards of total offense. Alabama had 723. The boys in Vegas have set the over/under for Saturday's game at 80 points.

Corral says this Ole Miss team is taking a completely different approach to the Alabama game this season.

“Last year we were more worried about playing Alabama,” Corral said to reporters on Monday. “But this year we’re not worried about who we are playing. We’re worried about how WE play. We are just worried about today.

Corral said he would looking forward to what promises to be an intense atmosphere in his first time at Bryant-Denny.

“I absolutely love it when the crowd goes crazy,” said Carrol. “That's college football.”

One additional factor to keep in mind from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy. If you’re going to beat Alabama, you need more than just a good quarterback. You need a quarterback who can surprise the Alabama defense.

“Nobody is going to have a better plan than Alabama so you have to have a quarterback who can do the unexpected,” said McElory, now an analyst for ESPN. “He needs to be in a scheme that promotes doing things off schedule.

“That’s why Johnny Manziel was so hard for Alabama to defend,” said McElroy. “He could do things that you had not planned for.”

There is this final factor. Saturday’s game will mark the 25th time that Saban, who has won seven national championships (six at Alabama, one at LSU), will meet one of his former assistants. He is 24-0 in those games.

Kiffin was Saban’s OC from 2014 until the CFB Playoffs of 2016. Kiffin coached in the national semifinals that year but was relieved of his duties before the national championship game with Clemson.

Both men had nothing but praise for each other when they met with the media on Monday.

When asked how Alabama had maintained this torrid pace of winning—six national championships since 2009—Kiffin said:

“Nick Saban. Alabama has been around a long time and hasn’t won big like this,” he said. “He’s being able to maintain it with tons of different players and tons of different coaches.

“He had six first rounders (draft choices). We had two draft picks.”

Saban hired Kiffin in 2014 to completely revamp Alabama’s offense to more of a a spread that took advantage of RPO concepts. The Crimson Tide offense has never been the same.

“He did a marvelous job of that when he was here,” said Saban. “He’s continued to build on it, but I’d say I learned that from him.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals How Lane Kiffin “Frustrated” Him

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban will face off on the football field once again this Saturday, but it will be Kiffin’s first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since his days as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Ahead of Kiffin’s return, Saban opened up about what the Ole Miss head coach was like as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Nick Saban
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Texas message boards are convinced Steve Sarkisian is the next Nick Saban

Texas Message board poster is trying to convince fellow Longhorns fans that Steve Sarkisian is the second coming of Nick Saban. There’s wishful thinking, and then there’s delusional thinking, like believing that Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is the next Nick Saban. That’s what a Texas football message board poster believes, at least.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The University Of Alabama#Auburn#Tigers#Bcs#Texas A M#Aggies#Notre Dame#Rebels#Lsu
Crimson White Online

Alabama football travels to Texas for matchup with the Aggies

Alabama football starts its two-game road stretch with a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Saturday. This is the second of three consecutive conference games for the Crimson Tide. Before the 2021 season, Texas A&M was considered the only threat to the Crimson Tide’s title defense....
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Zach Calzada will try to do what few QBs have -- beat Alabama

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada probably will need the best game of his young career for the Aggies to have a chance at upsetting top-ranked Alabama on Saturday at Kyle Field. Calzada, who has made only three career starts, has a passing efficiency rating of 109.37 to rank 107th...
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
93
Followers
182
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy