Zimmermann, bullpen lead Orioles to 4-2 win over Sale and the Red Sox; Mountcastle hits 32nd home run
BALTIMORE—On September 28, 2011, in the final game of the season, the Orioles ended the playoff hopes of the Boston Red Sox with a walk-off single by Robert Andino. Ten years later, with the Red Sox entering Tuesday night’s game with a one-game lead for the second American League wild-card berth, the Orioles pulled off an unlikely win, beating Boston and Chris Sale, 4-2, before an announced crowd of 8,098 at Camden Yards.www.baltimorebaseball.com
