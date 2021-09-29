Zimmermann, bullpen lead Orioles to 4-2 win over Sale and the Red Sox; Mountcastle hits 32nd home run

Even after a sweep at the hands of the Yankees at home in the biggest series of the season, the Red Sox still could feel fairly good about their chances. All they had to do is beat very bad teams in the Orioles and Nationals. That, uh, did not get off to a good start. There was really just one bad inning from the pitching with Chris Sale and Hansel Robles combining to allow three runs in the sixth. It was not great, but against a team like Baltimore with a 5.84 staff ERA, that shouldn’t be an issue.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO