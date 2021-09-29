CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oshkosh, WI

Judge suppresses teen’s statements in school stabbing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBbzevS00

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A Winnebago County judge has agreed to suppress statements a high school student made to police from a hospital bed hours after he was accused of stabbing a school resource officer.

Grant Fuhrman, 18, is facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge in connection with the incident at Oshkosh West High School in December 2019.

Fuhrman is accused of stabbing Michael Wissink with a barbecue fork after which the officer shot Fuhrman in the chest.

Judge Daniel Bissett agreed Tuesday to suppress Fuhrman’s statements to investigators after considering a variety of factors, including Fuhrman’s age, level of education, physical condition and ability, or lack thereof, to have a parent present, Oshkosh Northwestern Media reported. Fuhrman was 16 at the time.

Bissett said he found it “troubling” police didn’t allow a parent to have contact with Fuhrman to offer advice before they interviewed him.

Fuhrman was taken to a hospital in Neenah after Wissink shot him and was transferred to an intensive care unit, where investigators eventually interviewed him, according to court documents.

Fuhrman has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Feds won’t seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year. Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

Bulletproof vest protects northern Illinois deputy in chase

MAZON, Ill. (AP) — A bulletproof vest stopped two of the three bullets fired at a northern Illinois deputy during a foot chase, a sheriff said. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday on Illinois Route 47 near Mazon, 56 miles (91 kilometers) southwest of Chicago., when the car fled the scene, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Winnebago County, WI
Winnebago County, WI
Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Oshkosh, WI
Education
Winnebago County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
Winnebago County, WI
Education
The Associated Press

Mississippi man gets 47 months in prison for bank robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for robbing a bank last year, federal prosecutors said. Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, of Jackson, was sentenced Tuesday to 47 months in federal prison for robbing a branch of Trustmark Bank in Jackson on Dec. 3, 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi said in a news release.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Police#Ap#Oshkosh West High School
The Associated Press

Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say two recent deaths in neighboring counties may be linked, and both cases are being investigated as homicides. The Lewiston Police Department said in a news release Thursday that the alleged murder of a 76-year-old Grangeville woman in Idaho County has similarities to a case involving a body found in a burned vehicle in Nez Perce County, The Lewiston Tribune reported.
LEWISTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search for a 3-year-old boy in Texas entered its third day Friday with no sign of the missing youngster, authorities said. Christopher Ramirez was last seen Wednesday afternoon playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Houston. Family members said the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn’t been seen since.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

604K+
Followers
326K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy