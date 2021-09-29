Official: Several injured in bus crash near Metro station

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Several people were injured when a bus crashed near a Metro station in Maryland on Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Pete Piringer said the crash happened on Church Street near the Rockville Metro station around 7 a.m. and crews at the scene were evaluating several people, news outlets reported.

Some lanes were blocked in the area while police investigate the crash.

About a half hour earlier, a tour bus went off the road and into heavy brush near the Shady Grove Metro station, which is one stop north of the Rockville station. There were no passengers onboard, and the driver, who was trapped inside briefly, was extricated without injuries, Piringer said.