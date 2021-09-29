Online tool is now available to check school district’s positive COVID cases statewide
New York has a tool that is now back online that allows people to see the data compiled about COVID cases from local schools.
The website was down for maintenance despite school being back in session this month.
By using this tool, people can check and see the number of positive COVID cases among students, teachers, and staff.
Most recently, the following data is available for local districts:
Seneca Falls: 9 students
Waterloo: 8 students, 1 teacher
Romulus: 6 students
South Seneca: 13 students, 4 teachers, 7 staff
Geneva: 25 students, 3 teachers, 4 staff
Auburn: 55 students, 7 teachers, 4 staff
Penn Yan: 8 students
Check your district here.
Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)
Comments / 0