CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, NY

Online tool is now available to check school district’s positive COVID cases statewide

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiYup_0cBbyyMx00

New York has a tool that is now back online that allows people to see the data compiled about COVID cases from local schools.

The website was down for maintenance despite school being back in session this month.

By using this tool, people can check and see the number of positive COVID cases among students, teachers, and staff.

Most recently, the following data is available for local districts:

Seneca Falls: 9 students

Waterloo: 8 students, 1 teacher

Romulus: 6 students

South Seneca: 13 students, 4 teachers, 7 staff

Geneva: 25 students, 3 teachers, 4 staff

Auburn: 55 students, 7 teachers, 4 staff

Penn Yan: 8 students

Check your district here.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Romulus, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Government
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Education
City
Auburn, NY
City
Penn Yan, NY
Waterloo, NY
Government
Seneca Falls, NY
Coronavirus
City
Seneca Falls, NY
City
Geneva, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Pfizer Booster clinic in Geneva Oct. 23

A booster clinic will be held at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark Street in Geneva. The clinic will take place on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To see the updated eligibility list click here. Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here...
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Android
FingerLakes1.com

Skaneateles teacher’s aide fired, plans to sue school and county over denial of religious exemption

A teaching assistant for the Skaneateles Central School District was fired during Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Holly Burroughs was terminated for abandoning her position. According to Auburnpub.com, Burroughs told the board she would never abandon her students. She said she only found out about her termination through the school’s...
SKANEATELES, NY
FingerLakes1.com

DEBRIEF: Local elections enter home stretch, investigation into sheriff enters new phase, and COVID holiday guidelines (podcast)

This week on The Debrief Podcast, Josh Durso and Ted Baker discuss some of the biggest headlines to come out of the Finger Lakes (and beyond!). The ongoing investigation at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office after Kevin Henderson’s resignation, a question that’s popped up more recently as we approach Election Day, issues in the Waterloo Central School District, and the prospect of holidays with mixed messaging on COVID.
WATERLOO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

When is open enrollment for Medicare in 2021?

The time is here for Medicare recipients to make decisions on what they want their plans to be for 2022. Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 every years. People may switch between an original Medicare Plan and a Medicare Advantage Plan. People may also choose new...
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Pfzier seeks emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine in young kids, but is it really safe?

Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to make its COVID-19 vaccine available for children ages 5 to 11. Last week talks of preliminary data showing strong results among children 5 to 11 was publicized by Pfizer and BioNTech. The German partner that has helped Pfizer make the vaccine with more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19 said children would receive a smaller dose than adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy