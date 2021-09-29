Online tool is now available to check school district’s positive COVID cases statewide

New York has a tool that is now back online that allows people to see the data compiled about COVID cases from local schools.

The website was down for maintenance despite school being back in session this month.

By using this tool, people can check and see the number of positive COVID cases among students, teachers, and staff.

Most recently, the following data is available for local districts:

Seneca Falls: 9 students

Waterloo: 8 students, 1 teacher

Romulus: 6 students

South Seneca: 13 students, 4 teachers, 7 staff

Geneva: 25 students, 3 teachers, 4 staff

Auburn: 55 students, 7 teachers, 4 staff

Penn Yan: 8 students

Check your district here.

