CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How To Ensure Your Baby’s Safety While On The Road

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new baby is an exciting time for any family. But before you bring your little one home, it’s important to consider all the ways to keep your baby safe at all times. You might think this means making sure there are no sharp edges or chemicals around the house, but safety goes way beyond these considerations! It’s also really important to keep your baby safe while on the road since traveling with an infant is very different from traveling with older children. Keep reading to find out how you can ensure your new baby’s safety while on the road by following our few simple safety tips.

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Let experts inspect your child's safety seat for free

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is National Child Passenger Safety Week. To be sure your loved one is safe in the car, Driscoll Health System is offering free child safety seat inspections on Saturday, Sept. 25. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will teach parents how to properly install a child’s...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KATU.com

September is Baby Safety Month!

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is showed us some amazing baby products to help you keep the entire family safe. Click here for more information about Megan and her blog "Bourbon Blonde". Please see links below for all the products that Megan talked about today. -Chicco, Italy’s leading baby brand...
RELATIONSHIPS
Mental_Floss

Your Baby's Poop May Be Full of Microplastics

New parents know that surprises abound in a baby’s diaper. But according to new research, it’s what you can’t see (or smell) that could be a cause for alarm. Infant fecal matter contains a lot of plastic. In a study published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, scientists at the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Car Seat#Strollers
metroparent.com

How to Protect Your Baby From Dangerous Sink-Bath Burns

Bathing your newborn in the sink can be one of the most enjoyable moments of new parenthood. It’s often part of a calming bedtime routine or even a way to elicit some of baby’s first smiles and coos. But it can also turn traumatic in a matter of seconds, especially...
ACCIDENTS
whattoexpect.com

How to Talk to Your Baby

The best way to coax baby into saying her first words? Talk, talk and talk some more. For the first few months of her life, talking with your baby is admittedly a one-sided affair. But even though your little one isn’t saying much (or anything) back at first, rest assured she’s soaking in everything you say to her — and before long, she'll be joining you in conversation!
RELATIONSHIPS
wellbeingmagazine.com

Child Safety 101: How to Store Your Medications Safely

Medicines are there to help you with a particular condition or an ailment. But if these medicines are not taken correctly, they can do more harm than good, especially in the case of children. And improper storage of your medications can lead to terrible consequences in your family. According to...
KIDS
romper.com

How To Dress Your Baby For Sleep, Because You're Totally Clueless

When it comes to babies and sleep, caregivers' top concerns are typically: how to keep them safe and how to get them to sleep through the night. As it turns out, knowing how to dress your baby for sleep is important for both. Not to mention, it’s much easier for you to get restful sleep when you’re confident your baby is safely doing the same (even if it's happening in three-hour increments).
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
travelexperta.com

4 Things Your Baby Will Need Before It Learns How To Walk

It’s hard to believe that your little one is growing up so fast. But before you know it, your cuddly baby will be ready for her first steps. So what should you have prepared ahead of time? The following list covers the essentials. While your baby will need a lot...
KIDS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

State promotes baby sleeping safety

Daycare providers across the state will be working with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to remind parents of the importance of safe sleeping conditions for babies. October is Safe Sleep for Infants Awareness Month. Infants should sleep alone, on their backs and in a safe crib. The...
POLITICS
doctortipster.com

How to Ensure That Your Plastic Surgery Procedure is Safe for You

While cosmetic surgery procedures have certainly gotten safer over the years, there is always a risk involved. This is why it is important to guarantee your health and safety as well as improve your chances for the perfect finished result. To ensure this, here are all the steps that you should take:
SKIN CARE
momblogsociety.com

Making the Most of Your Baby’s First Pictures

Nothing is sweeter than a new baby. While it’s true that they keep you up all night, it’s hard to look away even for a minute, it seems. Babies grow and develop at a fantastic pace during their first 12 months, and so it’s easy to feel that you might miss out on something big in just a blink of an eye. This is perhaps why parents go crazy taking pictures of their little ones.
PHOTOGRAPHY
abc27.com

Baby Safety Products with Capital M

September is National Baby Safety month and our parenting contributor and child development specialist Carly Dorogi joins us to share some of her favorite products that support a healthy baby. From wrapping paper made especially for your little one to sleeping bags that keep baby comfy and warm Carly shares some great products that will keep your bundle of joy safe and sound.
Parents Magazine

Should You Have a Humidifier in Your Baby's Room?

A humidifier can alleviate dry skin and congestion in babies, but it's important to practice certain safety precautions. Here's what to know about putting a humidifier in the nursery. If you have a little one, you know that the onset of winter inevitably leads to dry skin, viruses, and stuffy...
Inverse

This one bathroom habit could be secretly sabotaging your life

We’ve all done a quick “just in case” wee before heading out or because we’re passing the bathroom. If you’re a parent, you might have also told the kids to “do a wee now so we don’t have to find a toilet later.”. Doing a “just in case” wee isn’t...
MLS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Distanced family visit causes heartache

Dear Amy: My wife and I recently visited our cross-border family for the first time since COVID struck. We insisted on no vaccine protocols for my wife’s family, even though the unvaccinated children are all in school. We only applied a protocol to my mother, who is unvaccinated, but also...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

Here’s Why Your Baby Has A Raspy Voice From Crying

If your newborn has a witching hour of fussing, crying, and restlessness every night, you may have noticed they wake up a little raspy sounding for their next feeding. It almost sounds like they lost their voice, but while they may be hoarse from overusing their tiny vocal cords (even though they don’t sound tiny, that’s for sure), doctors agree they usually won’t lose 100% of their voice just from a crying fit or two. And thank goodness, because that just sounds pitiful.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRDW-TV

After dad’s death, family seeks safety measures on local road

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Guardrails and slower speed limits. They’re what one family is calling for after the driving death of a local father. The family of 27-year-old Austin Hollar first reported him missing over the weekend. On Tuesday, searchers found his body and crashed car off the side of Silver Bluff Road in Aiken County. Now family members say they want to see changes made.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy