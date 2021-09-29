Early adulthood depression increases dementia risk, study finds
Early adulthood depression was associated with cognitive impairment and faster cognitive decline, according to a new study building on dementia research. Prior studies have associated depression with a heightened dementia risk, however the findings were controversial as late-life depression may be a symptom of dementia, say study authors affiliated with the University of California San Francisco who presented results across the adult life span.www.foxnews.com
