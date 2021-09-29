CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House to consider prison construction, justice reform bills on Wednesday

By Brandon Moseley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama House of Representatives will consider five bills on the House floor on Wednesday, day three of the 2021 special session. The special session was called by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to address the state’s crumbling prison infrastructure as well as to consider two justice reform bills. The five bill package all received favorable reports from their respective committees on Tuesday and are on the calendar for consideration by the full House.

Yellowhammer News

AG Marshall pushes back on need for sentencing, criminal justice reform — Incarcerated are ‘violent offenders who have done harm,’ ‘need the accountability of prison’

Earlier this week, Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a blistering op-ed hammering Alabama’s policymakers for being “completely and utterly detached from what law enforcement and prosecutors see day in and day out” when it comes to the push for so-called criminal justice reform. Marshall’s commentary comes on the heels of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
alreporter.com

Alabama House Judiciary Committee chair discusses reform measures, prisons

Alabama lawmakers approved a $1.3 billion prison construction plan in a special session last week, which some of those legislators described as a first step to addressing the federal government’s concerns over Alabama’s deadly prisons for men. The session ended with just one reform measure making it out alive, however,...
U.S. POLITICS
Kay Ivey
Steve Clouse
Terri Sewell
unionspringsherald.com

Beasley introduces alternative prison construction bill

Sen. Billy Beasley, who has three prisons in the Senate 28 district he represents in the Alabama Senate, debated the prison construction legislation last week for about an hour and a half. He stressed the importance of keeping Ventress in Clayton, Easterling in Clio, and Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs in operation by introducing a substitute bill.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
AL.com

Dana Hall McCain: Prison construction a start, but more reform needed

This is an opinion column. The Alabama Legislature took an important first step toward addressing the crisis in our criminal justice system during last week’s special session. By authorizing the construction of two new 4,000-bed prisons with the space needed to create safer, more rehabilitative environments, we began the process of making Alabama’s corrections system more humane and more effective.
POLITICS
alreporter.com

Legislature approves $1.3 billion prison construction package

The Alabama House on Friday passed an amended $1.3 billion prison construction bill, finalizing legislative approval, sending the bill to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature and ending the weeklong special session. The Senate earlier on Friday approved the amended bill in a 29-2 vote, with Sen. Billy Beasley, D-Clayton,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
alreporter.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bills approving prison construction into law

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed into law a $1.3 billion prison construction package, which state lawmakers passed earlier in the day. “Folks, this is a pivotal moment for the trajectory of our stage criminal justice system,” Ivey said just before the ceremonial signing. “For several years we have worked to address Alabama’s long standing prison infrastructure challenges. These challenges were decades in the making.”
ALABAMA STATE
#Prison Overcrowding#Private Prison#Justice Reform#Hb4#Megaprisons
AL.com

Alabama House passes 1 sentencing reform bill, 1 bill dies

The Alabama House of Representatives passed a limited sentencing reform bill as part of the special session on prison construction but a second bill Gov. Kay Ivey included in her call for the special session died because of opposition by Republicans. Lawmakers have said reforms are part of the solution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gadsden Times

Prison construction bill in position for final vote in Alabama Senate

A $1.3 billion prison construction project got in position for a final vote Thursday as the legislation won Senate committee approval. The Senate Finance and Taxation Committee voted 11 to 2 Thursday to approve a bill, sponsored by House Ways and Means General Fund chair Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, that would allow the construction of two new men's prisons in Elmore and Escambia counties, each with capacity for at least 4,000 people. The Elmore facility would have medical, mental health and rehabilitation facilities.
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Alabama House passes 1 of 2 criminal justice bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. One of two possible two criminal justice reform bills passed the Alabama House Wednesday night after Republicans’ willingness to make minor changes to a sentencing law dwindled. House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, told reporters after the House adjourned that Republican support was not there for House Bill 1.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama House approves prison construction bill that includes $400M from Covid relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama House approved a bill allowing the state to use $400 million of Covid relief money to build new prisons. Legislators also decided on a prison construction plan that includes two new prisons in Elmore and Escambia counties and the possibility of rebuilding Tutwiler Prison in Wetumpka.
ABC 33/40 News

House approves bill allowing use of $400 million in COVID relief funds to build prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama House of Representatives approved three bills which would pave the way to a $1.3 billion prison construction plan. The bills passed easily along party lines thanks to a significant Republican majority in the legislature. This included a 75-25 vote in favor of HB 5, the bill allowing the State of Alabama to use $400 million in America Rescue Plan Act (APR) funds for constructing new prisons.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WPMI

Prison reform bills kick off AL Special Session

Alabama legislators kicked off a special session Monday with prison reform staring them directly in the face. Governor Kay Ivey called the session for lawmakers to vote on a more than one billion dollar prison construction plan. It would allow for construction of two new prisons in Elmore and Escambia...
POLITICS
alreporter.com

Alabama House Minority Leader says state needs “to get more serious” on prison reform

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, addressed reporters following day one of the 2021 special session to address the situation in Alabama’s prisons. “Right now, we are still having conversations,” Daniels said. Following his meeting with the Alabama Capital Press Corps, Daniels said that he would meet with the House Democratic Caucus to hear their views on the issue.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

