House to consider prison construction, justice reform bills on Wednesday
The Alabama House of Representatives will consider five bills on the House floor on Wednesday, day three of the 2021 special session. The special session was called by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to address the state’s crumbling prison infrastructure as well as to consider two justice reform bills. The five bill package all received favorable reports from their respective committees on Tuesday and are on the calendar for consideration by the full House.www.alreporter.com
