CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

USCP Chief on Capitol security

Quad Cities Onlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly-installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force can not be complacent nine months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that left police battled, bloodied and bruised. Lawmakers are being threatened now more than ever.

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

WASHINGTON — The newly installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force, still struggling six months after an insurrection that left its officers battled, bloodied and bruised, “cannot afford to be complacent.” The risk to lawmakers is higher than ever. And the threat from lone-wolf attackers is only growing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Us Capitol#Uscp
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Police Chief Warns of Unprecedented ‘Level of Threats’ Against Lawmakers

The new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says his department is seeing an unprecedented number of threats against lawmakers. In an interview with the Associated Press out Wednesday, J. Thomas Manger said 4,100 threats against lawmakers were reported just from January to March, meaning there will likely be close to 9,000 such threats by the end of the year. “We have never had the level of threats against members of Congress that we’re seeing today,” said Manger, who took over as chief in July. “Clearly, we’ve got a bigger job in terms of the protection aspect of our responsibilities, we’ve got a bigger job than we used to.” While the department has been at the receiving end of major criticism for perceived failures in its handling of the deadly Jan. 6 riot, the events of that day—during which five people died, including a Capitol police officer—have reportedly led to huge increase in job applications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Homeland Security officials told Pentagon ‘no major incidents of illegal activity’ after Capitol riot began

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent an advisory to the US Army stating that “no major incidents of illegal activity” had occurred around the US Capitol even as the 6 January attack on the US Capitol had clearly begun.An email obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and published by Politico on Wednesday revealed that DHS sent the above guidance to the Army shortly before 1:40 p.m. local time, nearly an hour after a pipe bomb had been discovered at around 12:45 p.m. outside of the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, located just a block from the...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Government Technology

New Hampshire Searches for Chief Information Security Officer

Daniel Dister, New Hampshire’s chief information security officer, has left the post to work under the Biden administration’s Office of Management and Budget, leaving Chief Information Officer Denis Goulet to temporarily take on the role. According to Deputy CISO Robert Caryl, Goulet will serve as acting CISO until the position...
POLITICS
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy