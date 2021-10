We all hoped to be in a very different place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic at this time. Instead, as we enter fall 2021, the planning completed in 2020 is being put into action. It should be no secret by this time — receiving the vaccination is the No. 1 thing you should do right now. It is also important, due to the high volume of transmission, that you wear a mask, wash your hands and distance yourself. These strategies are what we know we can do to keep ourselves and others safe from this devastating illness.

