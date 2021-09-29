New Level Plains Councilman sworn in

Cornelius Burrows, left, was sworn in to office as the Level Plains Seat 1 City Council Member by Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson, right. Burrows was appointed by the Level Plains City Council at the meeting Sept. 21 to fill the seat vacated upon the resignation of councilman Gary McDaniel. Born and raised in this area, Burrows is a graduate of Troy University with a master’s degree in accounting. He's the owner of Burrows Tax and Accounting and he and his family reside in Level Plains. Burrows has worked as an external auditor, city clerk and treasurer and an internal accountant for municipalities. He looks forward to being able to apply that knowledge and experience as a member of the Level Plains city council.