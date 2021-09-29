CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Level Plains, AL

New Level Plains Councilman sworn in

southeastsun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornelius Burrows, left, was sworn in to office as the Level Plains Seat 1 City Council Member by Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson, right. Burrows was appointed by the Level Plains City Council at the meeting Sept. 21 to fill the seat vacated upon the resignation of councilman Gary McDaniel. Born and raised in this area, Burrows is a graduate of Troy University with a master’s degree in accounting. He's the owner of Burrows Tax and Accounting and he and his family reside in Level Plains. Burrows has worked as an external auditor, city clerk and treasurer and an internal accountant for municipalities. He looks forward to being able to apply that knowledge and experience as a member of the Level Plains city council.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Level Plains, AL
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
Fox News

Léa Seydoux, 'No Time to Die' star, says term 'Bond girl' should be replaced with this phrase

Léa Seydoux implied she's more than pleased to see the James Bond franchise welcome strong female leads but there's still some room for improvement. Seydoux appeared on "Good Morning America" to discuss her role as Madeleine Swann in the latest Bond installment "No Time To Die," which hits theaters on Friday. Asked if the popular term "Bond girl" is "antiquated" and should no longer be used, the French actress said she thinks it'd be more appropriate to say "Bond woman."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Level#Troy University
CBS News

U.S. nuclear submarine USS Connecticut damaged in underwater collision with unknown "object" in South China Sea

Washington — A U.S. nuclear submarine sustained damage and some crew members were injured when it "struck an object" while operating at depth a week ago in one of the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck the unidentified object on October 2, "while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy