Prof Christine Loscher on Covid-19 and the immune system

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium is offering COVID-19 booster shots for those who have compromised immune systems. There are two clinics being held this week on Tuesday and Thursday. They are running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue. In order to be eligible, you must have a compromised immune system and have received your second shot of Moderna or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks ago. Clinics across the Philadelphia region are administering booster shots to those who are eligible. Click here to find a clinic near you.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO