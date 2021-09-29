CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prof Christine Loscher on Covid-19 and the immune system

By Jenny Darmody
Silicon Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDCU professor Christine Loscher discusses leading the university’s Covid-19 Research and Innovation Hub and what the pandemic has taught us. Having completed her PhD in immunology in 2000, Prof Christine Loscher has been a major player in Ireland’s science and research field over the last two decades. From food and...

www.siliconrepublic.com

WISN

Study backs COVID-19 vaccine in people with 'natural immunity'

MILWAUKEE — A new study shows COVID-19 vaccines may offer the most protection to people who have been previously infected. Researchers from the University of Minnesota focused on the creation of memory B cells, which are vital to creating the antibodies needed to fight off the virus. These protective cells...
Sun-Gazette

UPMC doctors: Booster shots keep immune systems COVID-savvy

Booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are very important — for certain segments of the population, according to Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC chief medical officer and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, and Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC medial director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology. The discussion followed...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KFYR-TV

How does COVID-19 impact the cardiovascular system?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve heard about how COVID-19 impacts the respiratory system, now there are questions on how it impacts the cardiovascular system, specifically the heart. Sanford cardiologists say COVID is a multi-system disease, and it does impact the cardiovascular system. Sanford Health experts say multiple patients have been...
BISMARCK, ND
scitechdaily.com

Could Future COVID Variants Fully Dodge Our Immune System?

With every new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that emerges to cause a surge in cases, a worrisome question also arises: Could the virus eventually arrive at a set of mutations that would enable it to fully evade our immune response?. A new study, published in Nature, suggests that it will be...
SCIENCE
CBS Philly

Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots To Those With Compromised Immune Systems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium is offering COVID-19 booster shots for those who have compromised immune systems. There are two clinics being held this week on Tuesday and Thursday. They are running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue. In order to be eligible, you must have a compromised immune system and have received your second shot of Moderna or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks ago. Clinics across the Philadelphia region are administering booster shots to those who are eligible. Click here to find a clinic near you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Scientist

When the Immune Response Makes COVID-19 Worse

From the early days of the pandemic, it has been evident that patients respond differently to SARS-CoV-2 infection, ranging from having no symptoms at all to needing hospitalization. So far, at least 4.7 million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide. Finding the explanation for this remarkable variability has been a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Should I get a COVID-19 antibody test to measure immunity?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Antibody tests for COVID-19 are available at several locations across North Carolina, but doctors say it’s not recommended to assess immunity. An antibody test is a way to see if a person has had previous exposure to COVID-19, either through getting the virus itself or the vaccine.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 immune repertoire in MIS-C and pediatric COVID-19

There is limited understanding of the viral antibody fingerprint following severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in children. Herein, SARS-CoV-2 proteome-wide immunoprofiling of children with mild/moderate or severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) versus multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children versus hospitalized control patients revealed differential cytokine responses, IgM/IgG/IgA epitope diversity, antibody binding and avidity. Apart from spike and nucleocapsid, IgG/IgA recognized epitopes in nonstructural protein (NSP) 2, NSP3, NSP12–NSP14 and open reading frame (ORF) 3a–ORF9. Peptides representing epitopes in NSP12, ORF3a and ORF8 demonstrated SARS-CoV-2 serodiagnosis. Antibody-binding kinetics with 24 SARS-CoV-2 proteins revealed antibody parameters that distinguish children with mild/moderate versus severe COVID-19 or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. Antibody avidity to prefusion spike correlated with decreased illness severity and served as a clinical disease indicator. The fusion peptide and heptad repeat 2 region induced SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies in rabbits. Thus, we identified SARS-CoV-2 antibody signatures in children associated with disease severity and delineate promising serodiagnostic and virus neutralization targets. These findings might guide the design of serodiagnostic assays, prognostic algorithms, therapeutics and vaccines in this important but understudied population.
SCIENCE
Complex

New Study Indicates How Your Immune System Response Causes ‘COVID Toes’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. New findings published in the British Journal of Dermatology appear to shed some light on the mysterious chilblain-like lesions known as COVID toes, New York Times reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kq2.com

Studies confirm waning immunity from Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

Two real-world studies published Wednesday confirm that the immune protection offered by two doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine drops off after two months or so, although protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death remains strong. The studies, from Israel and from Qatar and published in the New England Journal of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS

