I am six years old lying in my little bed in an army barrack in Winnipeg, Manitoba. I am burning up and have a horrendous headache. What was wrong with me?. The next thing I remember is lying on a cold hard table in a hospital operating theatre peering into the faces of so many nurses. The doctor is holding what seems to be a gigantic sewing needle with a tube on the end of it — the team must have had to hold me down in order for him to stick that needle into my spine to confirm my illness. I can still conjure up the searing pain.

