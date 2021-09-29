6-YEAR-OLD DIES FROM ACCIDENTAL GUNSHOT AT DORMAN AVENUE RESIDENCE
The Yuba City Police Department reported yesterday that a 6 year old child died Saturday from the accidental discharge of a gun. According to the press release, at around noon Saturday, Yuba City Police responded to the 400 block of Dorman Avenue for a call of an accidental discharge inside a residence. An officer located the six-year-old dead inside. There was an adult in the house at the time with the child, according to the release.kubaradio.com
