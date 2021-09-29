Hurricane Sam bringing rough surf weekend to US East Coast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The tropics remain quiet except for one area of low pressure located more than 150 miles off the coast of South Carolina that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of the center of circulation. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a low potential for development over the next five days. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next day or two. By Sunday, however, environmental conditions could briefly become marginally conducive for some subtropical development of the low. By early next week, the low is expected to interact with a frontal boundary, which should end the opportunity for any subtropical or tropical formation. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to meander just offshore the Carolinas for the next few days, occasionally bringing locally heavy rains and gusty winds to eastern portions of the Carolinas through the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO