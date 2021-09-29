CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJwQ2_0cBboFag00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $34 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in New York and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 18, 30, 43, 68, 69 and the Mega number was 22. The estimated jackpot was $22 million.

The drawing was the second since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

$1 million Maryland Lottery prize claimed in Nottingham, $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Two people struck it rich in and around the Nottingham area last week, according to Maryland Lottery officials. In all, 31 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Lottery paid more than $29.3 million in prizes in the seven days ending September 26th A winning, $1 million 100x The Cash ticket was … Continue reading "$1 million Maryland Lottery prize claimed in Nottingham, $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Parkville" The post $1 million Maryland Lottery prize claimed in Nottingham, $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Powerball goes unclaimed; Mega Millions drawing tonight

(WJW) – The Powerball Lottery jackpot went unclaimed in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot has now hit $490 million dollars. The cash option is $355.1 million. That number will likely keep climbing before the next drawing Wednesday at 11 p.m. The Mega Millions jackpot is also still up for grabs.
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

Lucky $10K Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Jersey.The ticket for the Tuesday, Sept. 28, drawing was sold at ShopRite of Essex Green on Prospect Avenue in West Orange.The ticket matched four of the five white balls: 18, 30, 43, 68, and 69, and the Gold Mega Ball: 22, winning the $10,000 prize.…
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Miami

$635M Powerball Jackpot: Winning Numbers Announced

You're More Likely to Be the Next LeBron or POTUS Than Win the Lottery. The winning numbers for the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of $635 Million were announced Saturday night. The winning numbers: 42-38-47-52-28 Powerball: 1. The Powerball jackpot raised its value from an early estimated payout of $620 million to...
LOTTERY
Bradford Era

Nearly $700M lottery ticket sold at CA supermarket

After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in Morro Bay, California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize, the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. (Oct. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
MORRO BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Cns#The California Lottery#City News Service Inc
Pocono Record

Two jackpot lottery tickets sold in Monroe County

Monroe County appears to be the place to play if you’re looking for a big lottery payout. Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets have been sold in Monroe since last week, adding up to a total of over $1 million. A $2-lottery ticket worth $560,000 was sold at KB Brothers in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

$173k winning lottery ticket sold in Somerset County

WINDBER, PA – A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $173,658.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Magni-Find Money game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Somerset County on Friday, October 1. Conjelko’s Dairy Store, 518 Graham Avenue, Windber, receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Magni-Find Money is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
WINDBER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Delaware County sold Powerball ticket worth $150,000

Middletown, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Delaware County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Wednesday, September 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-7-11-17-32, and the red Powerball 11 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

A $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Bordentown, NJ

This is crazy. There's yet another big New Jersey lottery winner in our area, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Check your tickets. This winning ticket, worth a whopping $100,000, was for the Jersey Cash 5 game and sold at the Wawa on Route 130 in Bordentown for last night's drawing (Wednesday, September 29th). Did you buy your tickets there?
BORDENTOWN, NJ
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy