DOWNEY (CNS) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision today in Downey.

Officers responded at 12:31 a.m. to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway at Paramount Boulevard to the collision scene, said a California Highway patrol spokeswoman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no vehicle description and CHP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.

