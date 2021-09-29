CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Judge to Hold First Hearing in Case to End Britney Spears Conservatorship

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glkRc_0cBboB3m00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The 13-year run of the Britney Spears conservatorship may take steps toward a final lap to the finish line today when a judge holds the first hearing in the case since the singer's own father came out in favor of ending the court oversight of his daughter.

The conservatorship began in February 2008 for the pop star , who turns 40 on Dec. 2. The hearing is also scheduled to address issues involving the Spears estate.

In a last-minute salvo aimed at removing her father as conservator of her estate , the singer's lawyer on Monday filed documents lashing out at Jamie Spears, citing a report by The New York Times alleging an array of tactics employed to control the pop star's life.

“Mr. Spears was, of course, never fit to serve, for all of the many compelling reasons already contained in the record, ranging from his lack of financial acumen, to his bankruptcy, to his reported alcoholism, to the trauma he caused his daughter since her childhood, to the Domestic Violence Restraining Order recently issued against him,'' Britney Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wrote in the filing. “But now, the chickens have truly come home to roost.''

Rosengart cites allegations raised in The New York Times, saying they amount to “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter's privacy.''

The report included allegations that Jamie Spears and others monitored all of Britney Spears' phone use and placed a recording device in her bedroom that captured hours of private conversations, including talks with her children and her lawyer.

“Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines,'' Rosengart wrote in the papers, filed two days before a hearing before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Perry, who will be asked to suspend or remove Jamie Spears as conservator of his daughter's estate, a post he has held for 13 years.

“In short, we respectfully submit that based upon fundamental legal principles -- including what is indisputably in the conservatee's `best interests' -- the path forward is clear: Mr. Spears' latest efforts at delay must be rejected; he must be suspended on September 29th; followed by the prompt termination of the conservatorship.''

Rosengart has recommended that a temporary replacement be appointed to wind down the business end of the conservatorship should Jamie Spears be removed.

Jamie Spears has vigorously defended his work as conservator, but he has said he will step down from the post following the completion of the latest accounting of the estate. He also recently filed court papers agreeing with his daughter's call for the conservatorship to end.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,'' Jamie Spears' court papers stated. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.''

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears' Attorney Demands Nearly $2 Million In New Estate Battle As Britney Refuses To Pay Staggering $500K Conservatorship Bill

The primary attorney for Jamie Spears in his conservatorship battle with his daughter, Britney Spears, is charging millions as part of a new estate battle. Days after the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to pay Vivian Thoreen of law firm Holland & Knight the more than $500,000 she requested to cover the cost of "media matters," she demanded almost $2 million in legal fees as part of a separate case.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kevin Federline’s attorney responds to Britney Spears security claims

Kevin Federline would be furious if the claims that his children’s private conversations with mom, Britney Spears, had been secretly recorded prove to be true, his attorney exclusively tells Page Six. “I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lynne Spears, Cher & Other Stars React To Britney’s Dad Jamie Being Suspended As Conservator

Britney Spears isn’t the only one celebrating her estranged father’s suspension from her conservatorship. Stars are happily reacting to the news online. Britney Spears got one step closer to freedom after a judge suspended her estranged father, Jamie, from her conservatorship in court on September 29. The Spears patriarch, 69, will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant. A court hearing has been set for November 12 that will center on the termination of the conservatorship for good.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager, Launches New Company Under Live Nation Umbrella (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran music manager Larry Rudolph has launched a new company, 724 Management, which will extend his affiliation with Live Nation. The 724 roster includes Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, Jessie J, Kim Petras, Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler aka jxdn, among others. Rudolph serves as CEO and has brought in Jesse Peters as president. The two worked in adjacent management firms under the Maverick umbrella, the consortium of music managers put together by Guy Oseary in 2014. “I’m thrilled to announce our new 724 Management venture with Live Nation.” Rudolph said. “Jesse, myself and our incredible team are dedicated to fostering a rich...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Britney Spears’ Sons Seen in Rare Pics With Dad Kevin Federline

The pop star’s kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—made a rare social media appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The two teens, who have mostly stayed out of the public eye despite their parents’ celebrity status, posed for sweet photos that were shared on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Conservator#The New York Times#Fundamenta
enstarz.com

Lori Loughlin Hates Daughter Olivia Jade For Competing on 'DWTS?'

Olivia Jade Giannulli, one of the famous faces of the infamous College Admissions Scandal, joined "Dancing With the Stars" that shocked the entire US after almost a year of being MIA. Though she slowly returned to her social media pages a few months ago, it seems like the scandal has...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Hit With $1.3 Million Lawsuit During Brian Laundrie Search

Dog the Bounty Hunter has found himself in the middle of controversy yet again. And we aren’t talking about the Brian Laundrie search here. It turns out that Dog the Bounty Hunter —real name Duane Chapman — is being hit with a hefty $1.3 million lawsuit that is accusing him of being racist and homophobic. This all stems from both before and after the filming of his reality show, Dog Unleashed.
LAW
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Experts say wanted boyfriend of Petito is ‘no longer hiding’ in Carlton Reserve

Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, who vowed to find Brian Laundrie just over two weeks ago, has been sued for $1.3m by the producer of his unaired last reality tv show. The defamation suit claims that he used racist language while filming and illegally carried a stun gun. Mr Chapman has denied all claims as an attempt to smear him. The search for Mr Laundrie slowed somewhat, as the significant law enforcement presence at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday and Thursday appears to have been scaled back on Friday. Authorities are hopeful that improving weather conditions at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love amid health issues

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love, amid his ongoing health issues. The 40-year-old singer and television personality filed for divorce Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported. Ray J filed for divorce amid his hospitalization for pneumonia. The star...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Responds To Married Woman Who Claims He Tried Hitting On Her

A woman came forward with accusations against DaBaby and the rapper has returned to social media with his side of the story. Social media influencer and author Briana Hampton, known as Mrs. LaTruth, has millions of social media followers across various platforms, but today (October 6), she shared alleged screenshots between another woman and DaBaby.
RELATIONSHIPS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy