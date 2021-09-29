Woman fatally struck by out-of-control pickup truck driver outside her Bronx home: NYPD

A 31-year-old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck driver moments after parking her car down the block from her Bronx home, police said Wednesday.

Carina Lopez had just stepped out of her vehicle near Bronx River Ave. and E. 174th St. in Soundview when a 2021 Dodge Ram slammed into her about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The out-of-control truck kept going after striking her, slamming into several parked cars before coming to a stop.

EMS rushed Lopez to Saint Barnabas Hospital but she couldn’t be saved.

Driver Robert Johnson, 42, of Mount Vernon, N.Y., was pulled out of his wrecked truck and taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Cops charged Johnson with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Lopez’ sister, Kathy, 24 said the victim was returning home from a visit to a physical therapist who was treating her for an injury she suffered recently.

Lopez had just finished parking her 2006 Honda Pilot and got out of the vehicle. She was talking on her phone with a friend and went to the driver’s side back seat to get her bag when the accident happened, the sister said.

The friend alerted the family, telling relatives that she thought Lopez had been in an accident.

“Her friend called me and told me, ‘I think Carina had an accident,’ so I just ran out and saw her being put into an ambulance but they didn’t tell me or let me go in the ambulance,” the sister said, fighting back tears. “We found out at almost 2 in the morning that she was dead.”

Witnesses said Lopez’ car was said to be completely destroyed, One of the doors had been ripped off, and several windows were smashed.

“She was going to grab her bag, this guy just ran her over,” the sister said. “The car was totally destroyed on the driver’s side.”

Kathy Lopez described her sister as her second mother, looking out for everyone in the family, buying her clothes and taking care of their parents.

“We’re just devastated. My mom is really heartbroken. That was her first daughter,” the sister said. “She says, ‘Why didn’t they take her instead.’ She was young, still, She had so many plans for herself. It’s hard, it’s hard knowing that she wasn’t even doing anything bad. She was coming to visit her family and someone recklessly took her life.”

Kathy said Lopez was planning to go back to school to get her master’s degree in business. She had recently graduated from Monroe College with a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

Kathy said the driver deserves to rot in jail.

“What were you doing that you couldn’t stop your car? Like it doesn’t make sense to me,” Lopez said. “I just don’t get it, I don’t understand what happened. Why did he have to run her over.”

Kathy said her sister loved to travel, and had been saving money for a trip to Greece.

“That was her dream and that’s what she was working toward,” Kathy said. “I think she fell in love with the views that it has and just the different pictures she saw online that people posted.”

Lopez had already made stops in Puerto Rico, Mexico, El Salvador and Spain, Kathy said.

“She just wanted to explore,” Kathy said. “She was happy. he was just really happy.”