CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Three Polish regions row back anti-LGBT resolutions after EU pressure

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wO2D_0cBbo4xw00

Three regions in Poland have voted to scrap resolutions that declared them free of “LGBT ideology” as a result of the European Commission threatening to withhold funds.

The resolutions had first been passed in 2019, with local authorities viewing campaigns for gay rights as an attack on “traditional” family and Catholic values.

Almost 100 other provinces and municipalities passed similar anti-LGBT resolutions that year to signal the local governments’ conservative values and opposition to what some Polish leaders refer to as “LGBT ideology”.

The European Union has said that the resolutions violated anti-discrimination laws.

Earlier this month, the EU’s commission wrote to the five large regions to urge them to scrap the resolutions, or it would block up to £130 million in funds for their local governments.

Three regions in the southeast of Poland – Podkarpackie, Lubelskie and Malopolskie – ditched their declarations on Monday. Another southeastern region, Swietokrzyskie, scrapped it last week.

Councillors in Malopolskie voted after a debate in favour of an alternative resolution to “oppose any discrimination against anyone for any reason”, according to the Polish Press Agency.

The resolution also declared support for “every Malopolskie family, because that is the foundation of the social system of the state”.

Malopolskie assembly chairman Witold KozÅ‚owski said in a statement that while the region is “built on values â€‹â€‹and based on the centuries-old tradition of Christianity”, he and other councillors had no desire “to take responsibility for keeping [the region] without these EU funds”.

In Podkarpackie, the assembly passed a resolution declaring the province “a region of well-established tolerance”.

Lubelskie also approved a motion affirming “the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms” that also supports “the right of parents to raise their children according to their beliefs”, according to Reuters.

Poland’s justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro said his Law and Justice party was against the repeals, adding that the financial pressure from the commission amounted to “blackmail”.

Same-sex relationships are not legally recognised in Poland where, according to 2015 demographics, about 93 per cent of the population is Roman Catholic. The country already bans same-sex couples from adopting children.

Last year, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said places with anti-LGBT rules were “humanity-free zones” and had “no place in our union”.

In July this year, the commission had announced that it would be taking legal action against Poland and Hungary for their anti-LGBT laws.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Goodbye Brexit Britain – Europeans like me are moving on

I never imagined witnessing food shortages or the absence of fuel in petrol stations in a western industrialised nation. This usually happened in European countries in wartime. However, this is what Britain is currently experiencing. The official story (or lie?) is that this is because of the Covid pandemic, or that it is a Europe-wide issue. The truth is that Brexit is causing a shortage of workers, including truck drivers, many of whom were from eastern Europe.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zbigniew Ziobro
POLITICO

EU too: Brussels gets mad at Ted Cruz

Washington spent years despising Ted Cruz. Now, Brussels and the EU believe they have reason to be angry, too. Cruz, the combative Republican senator from Texas, has made a high-profile spectacle of his pledge to slow-walk President Joe Biden’s national security and diplomatic nominees. And that has led numerous EU officials and diplomats to view him as primarily responsible for the absence of U.S. ambassadors to the EU, France and NATO — vacancies that EU officials and diplomats believe contributed to a breakdown in communication over a new strategic alliance between the U.S., U.K., and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Polish#Eu#The European Commission#Catholic#The European Union#The Polish Press Agency#Malopolskie Assembly
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
kelo.com

Two Polish regions repeal ‘LGBT-free’ declarations

WARSAW (Reuters) – Two Polish regional councils voted on Monday to repeal motions declaring their provinces “LGBT-free zones,” state-run news agency PAP reported, after the European Union threatened to withdraw funding. Numerous local authorities in Poland declared themselves free of “LGBT ideology” in 2019, part of a conflict in the...
SOCIETY
The Conversation UK

Pandora papers: how revelations about Czech PM could push country further from EU

With just days to go before a national election, the name of the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, appeared in the Pandora papers, a massive leak of documents exposing the secret financial transactions of multiple world leaders, among others. The papers reportedly show that Babiš purchased a mansion in France worth £13 million via secret loans through offshore companies before he entered politics.
POLITICS
kclu.org

Local Governments In Poland Rescind Anti-LGBT Resolutions, Fearing Loss Of EU Funding

Riding support from Poland's right-wing populist Law and Justice Party and the local Roman Catholic clergy, nearly 100 provinces and municipalities in 2019 passed symbolic resolutions declaring themselves "LGBT-free." But two years later, and the central government is asking them to repeal those declarations after the European Union threatened to...
SOCIETY
Reuters

EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Union governments committed to a joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss...
ECONOMY
AFP

EU leaders seek unity on how to face China, US

EU leaders will have a hard discussion on Europe's place in the world on Tuesday as they seek unity on how to approach ties with superpowers China and the US. The 27 heads of state and government are set to converge on Brdo Castle in the former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia, the country that currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. As leader of Germany, the EU's export powerhouse, Merkel has also always encouraged close ties with China, but this has also proven harder to defend as Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership turns more centralised and hard-line.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Romania’s government collapses amid political crisis

Romania’s minority government lost a no-confidence vote on Tuesday amid a political crisis triggered by poor management of the Covid-19 crisis, internal political rivalries and a large budget deficit.The government of Prime Minister Florin Citu lost by a significant margin as 281 deputies and senators voted against it, just nine months after taking office.“Citu’s government fell with a big margin, way above the minimum required (of 234 votes)”, an opposition deputy overseeing the ballot boxes told Reuters.The Liberal-led government came to power following a parliamentary election last December.Mr Citu’s government was in limbo for a month after he sacked...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

273K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy