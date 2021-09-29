CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dope Sheet: Packers and Steelers face off at Lambeau

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. It is the first visit for Pittsburgh to Lambeau Field since 2013. Including Super Bowl XLV, six of the last seven games between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less. Each team has scored 25-plus points in each of the last four matchups, including the Super Bowl. It will be the earliest meeting between Green Bay and Pittsburgh since Sept. 27, 1992, a 17-3 win by the Packers at Lambeau.

