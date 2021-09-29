CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

What’s the Debt Ceiling and Will the U.S. Raise It?

By Steven T. Dennis
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very phrase “debt ceiling” sounds austere and restrictive, as if it’s a lid on government spending. In fact, the U.S. federal debt limit was first conceived more than a century ago to make it easier, not harder, for the government to borrow money. But it morphed into an explosive political tool with the potential to roil financial markets, since a failure to raise the debt ceiling could eventually result in a first-ever default on some of the government’s obligations.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fast Company

Debt ceiling crisis: What happens to Social Security, Medicare, and Child Tax Credits?

Tensions are high in Washington this week: With the U.S. government hurtling past its debt ceiling, Congress is scrambling to pass a new borrowing limit before October 18, the day federal cash is expected to run out. But negotiations have stalled to a partisan deadlock in recent weeks, and with the threat of default looming, politicians and citizens alike are growing sweaty-palmed.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Have Democrats learned from this ridiculous debt ceiling fight?

On Thursday evening, the manufactured debt ceiling crisis came to an appropriately maddening end, avoiding U.S. default and recession. Now that this farce is over (at least until two months from now, when we may do it again), let’s take stock of what we’ve learned. The hostage crisis concluded when...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Debt#U S#Republicans#The Treasury Department#Standard Poor
MSNBC

What's good (and what's not) about Congress' new debt-ceiling deal

The one thing everyone agreed on was that Congress was running out of time. According to the Treasury Department, the United States was scheduled to default on Oct. 18, which is why Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to resolve the debt-ceiling crisis this week in order to prevent any adverse economic consequences.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy