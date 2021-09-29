CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Quantum computer software startup QC Ware raises $25M to bring quantum computing power to the enterprise

By Daniel Levi
techstartups.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum computing has been around since the early 1980s when physicist Paul Benioff proposed a quantum mechanical model of the Turing machine. Unlike the conventional computers that store information using bits represented by 0s or 1s, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, to encode information as 0s, 1s, or both at the same time. However, many companies have not been able to tap into the potential of quantum computing, until now.

techstartups.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Leaders in Quantum Software and Quantum Hardware Have Merged

Cambridge Quantum, a leader quantum software, and Honeywell Quantum, a leader in trapped ion quantum hardware, have merged. The new company, which will be formally named in due course, will have a long-term agreement with Honeywell to help manufacture the critical ion traps needed to power the quantum hardware. Honeywell will invest between US$270million to US$300 million in the new company. This company and IonQ are the best-funded players in the quantum computing industry. Both have hundreds of millions in funding. This company likely has about a $1 billion valuation while IonQ will have $2 billion.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Quantum computer maker D-Wave embraces its rivals' approach

D-Wave Systems, the world's oldest quantum computing company, has radically overhauled its product road map, embracing an approach adopted by newer rivals like Google, Honeywell, IBM and IonQ. Founded in 1999, D-Wave has developed a specialized type of quantum calculation device called an annealer that's suited for specific types of...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Infosys Taps AWS Braket to Develop Quantum Computing Use Cases

Infosys on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases. Infosys will use Amazon Braket to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings. Amazon Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and discovery.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computer#Computing Power#Enterprise Software#Computer Software#Hpc#Koch Industries#Covestro Ag#Goldman Sachs Group#Ionq
Silicon Republic

IBM CIO: ‘Quantum computing will be important in the IT landscape’

The CIO of Big Blue discusses the importance of AI and hybrid cloud, along with emerging tech such as quantum computing and cryptography. Kathryn Guarini is the CIO of multinational tech giant IBM. Big Blue has been switching its focus to AI and cloud services in recent months, following the news that it is set to undergo a major restructuring.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Dell Technologies test hybrid emulation platform for quantum computing via Qiskit

Dell Technologies said it has been testing a hybrid emulation platform that can enable developers to run quantum applications on classical infrastructure. In a blog post, Dell Technologies CTO John Roese outlined the emulation platform, which used Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd and IBM's Qiskit Runtime, an open-source container service for quantum computers.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

D-Wave plans to build a gate-model quantum computer

D-Wave believes the combination of annealing, gate-model quantum computing and classic machines is what its businesses’ users will need to get the most value from this technology. “Like we did when we initially chose to pursue annealing, we’re looking ahead,” the company notes in today’s announcement. “We’re anticipating what our customers need to drive practical business value, and we know error-corrected gate-model quantum systems with practical application value will be required for another important part of the quantum application market: simulating quantum systems. This is an application that’s particularly useful in fields like materials science and pharmaceutical research.”
COMPUTERS
ScienceBlog.com

Superconducting flakes could make better components for quantum computers

Researchers at the University of Bath have found a way to make ‘single-crystal flake’ devices that are so thin and free of defects, they have the potential to outperform components used today in quantum computer circuits. The study is published this month in the journal Nano Letters. The team from...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
nextbigfuture.com

Faster Finance Simulations Via IonQ Quantum Computers

IonQ’s quantum computers are now powerful enough to demonstrate a state-of-the-art quantum algorithm from Goldman Sachs and QC Ware that could one day speed up Monte Carlo simulations. These simulations are key for problem solving in many industries, including finance, telecommunications, robotics, climate science, and drug discovery. Arxiv -Low depth...
COMPUTERS
healthleadersmedia.com

The Threat and Potential of Quantum Computing for Healthcare

"If I was a payer right now, security and ransomware would be keeping me up at night," says one HIPAA legal expert. — Quantum computing derives its name from quantum physics, in which particles can operate in two states at the same time. Quantum computing'spotential is to "tackle certain types of problems—especially those involving a daunting number of variables and potential outcomes, like simulations or optimization questions—much faster than any classical computer." The difference is the quantum bit or qubit, the equivalent of the transistor, which has itself advanced exponentially since its creation more than 60 years ago.
HEALTH
Fast Company

IBM CEO: Quantum computing will take off ‘like a rocket ship’ this decade

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. IBM is one of the best-known names in technology, and yet most people would struggle to explain exactly what the company does. That’s understandable. The Armonk, New York-based tech mainstay has often reinvented itself, and is in the process of becoming a hybrid cloud company that serves artificial intelligence services—a core business resembling Amazon’s AWS or Microsoft’s Azure.
BUSINESS
Newswise

Nurturing quantum computers: Error-protected qubits in a silicon photonic chip

Newswise — Quantum states of particles are very fragile. The quantum bits, or qubits, that underpin quantum computing pick up errors very easily and are damaged by the environment of the everyday world. Fortunately, we know in principle how to correct for these errors. Quantum error correcting codes are a...
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Quantum AI can now teleport data between 2 unique computer chips

For the first time, scientists from the University of Bristol and the Technical University of Denmark have successfully achieved. teleportation between two computer chips. The researchers were able to transport data from one chip to another without their being physically or electronically connected, paving the way for quantum computers and the quantum internet.
SOFTWARE
TechNewsWorld

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

With the free app, 365 Threat Monitor, scan all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Get real-time phone alerts + security breach updates and delete threats instantly with just one click. Download now!. Quantum computing until recently existed more in the realm of...
SOFTWARE
quantamagazine.org

Major Quantum Computing Strategy Suffers Serious Setbacks

Condensed matter physicsexperimental physicsphysicsquantum computingquasiparticlestopologyAll topics. In 2018, researchers at the forefront of an entirely new approach to building quantum computers published, in the journal Nature, what looked to be a landmark achievement. Existing quantum computers are notoriously fragile, their quantum bits — qubits — prone to incurring random errors. But if the qubits could be made from strange configurations of electrons with the exotic name of Majorana zero-mode (MZM) quasiparticles, errors simply couldn’t occur. An MZM qubit can no more suffer a random error than you can separate the links of a chain without cutting them — the basic principles of topology, the mathematics of shape, protects against it.
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

Tying quantum computing to AI prompts a smarter power grid

Fumbling to find flashlights during blackouts may soon be a distant memory, as quantum computing and artificial intelligence could learn to decipher an electric grid's problematic quirks and solve system hiccups so fast, humans may not notice. Rather than energy grid faults turning into giant problems—such as voltage variations or...
ENGINEERING
siliconangle.com

Quantum computing startup IonQ to make its stock market debut

IonQ Inc. is all set to become the first publicly traded company that’s solely focused on quantum computing. Having finalized its merger this week with dMY Technology Group Inc. III, a special-purpose acquisition company, it will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 1. SPACs such as...
MARKETS
techeblog.com

Quantum Brilliance Harnesses Synthetic Diamonds to Build Quantum Accelerators for Home Computers and More

Quantum computing is not new, but the technology has been limited to laboratories and large companies, that is unless…you’re talking about Quantum Brilliance. This company is developing quantum computers that harnesses synthetic diamonds, which means they don’t require temperatures near absolute zero or complex laser systems to function. The ones found at Google and IBM require expensive cooling systems for them to function properly, but Quantum Brilliance’s solution can fit right in your office. Read more for a video and additional information.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy