Quantum computer software startup QC Ware raises $25M to bring quantum computing power to the enterprise
Quantum computing has been around since the early 1980s when physicist Paul Benioff proposed a quantum mechanical model of the Turing machine. Unlike the conventional computers that store information using bits represented by 0s or 1s, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, to encode information as 0s, 1s, or both at the same time. However, many companies have not been able to tap into the potential of quantum computing, until now.techstartups.com
