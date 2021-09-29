CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USCP Chief on Capitol security

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly-installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force can not be complacent nine months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that left police battled, bloodied and bruised. Lawmakers are being threatened now more than ever.

