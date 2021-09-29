CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Wondershare Filmora Collaborates with Insta360 to Spark Creativity

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmit ideas of Filmora and Insta360 creative combos to win an exciting prize. To encourage imagination and creativity, Wondershare Filmora has launched a co-branding giveaway event with Insta360. The combination of Insta360’s action cameras and Wondershare Filmora’s editing software allows creators to execute a creative video project from start to finish. The giveaway also offers an opportunity for users of both brands’ products to share knowledge on how to leverage action cameras and video editing software to shape their stories.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

Dropbox Introduces Collaborative Tools For Creatives In Different Timezones

Remote work used to be a niche job feature, but now, it’s the norm. As the workforce becomes more distributed than ever, Dropbox is introducing three different tools to connect the creative industry, making collaborations much more convenient and sensible than sending emails back and forth. The first, and the...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Wondershare Anireel Makes it Easy to Create Animated Explainer Videos

Turn scripts into videos, animate images, and enjoy text-to-speech functionalities to streamline animated videos. Creating quality animated explainer video content isn’t always easy, especially for beginners and enthusiasts. Whether it’s writer’s block with coming up with fresh, new ideas or the lack of necessary equipment and budget, animation video creators sometimes face daunting issues. As a leading company in digital creativity software, Wondershare has launched Wondershare Anireel, an animated video editing software with rich, fun elements, and scenes to help animated video creators easily create, edit and finish an impressive video.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Product Update: DemoAir by Wondershare Now Available for Free

DemoAir, a popular screen recording solution developed by Wondershare, is now available for free. It is one of the most resourceful Google Chrome extensions that can record a system’s screen or webcam. The recording tool can also be integrated with numerous other platforms such as Google Classroom, GitHub, Jira, Slack, Asana and Trello, and provides a lightweight user-friendly experience.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Magazine-Owned Creative Agencies

Crack Magazine, a famous British music and culture publication, has announced the launch of 'Crack Creative Company (CC Co.),' a full-blown creative agency that has been operating informally since 2016 without an official name. Prior to its official launch, the company has already worked with brands such as Nike, Spotify,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Automation#Insta360#Creativity#Instagram#Marketing Technology News
chartattack.com

Best Video Recovery Software: Wondershare Recoverit

We are in the generation where our smart devices are occupied with a lot of memories. Right now, we use to click memory of every event and save it for the future. Whenever we look at them, it gives us a chance to feel happy and relive the moment again. But the annoying situation takes place when we lose our data or accidentally it gets deleted from our device.
COMPUTERS
decodedmagazine.com

Decoded Creative returns

Decoded has re-launched its much lauded full 360 Creative Agency – Decoded Creative. A platform for artists, labels, DJs, venues and promoters to utilise a service to compliment their business and branding with previous and current clients including Global Underground, Dave Seaman, Magdalena, Enrico Sangiuliano, Tom Hades, Selador Records, Egg Nightclub, The Gyle and more.
ECONOMY
Augusta Free Press

Guide to creative drone photography

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Drone photography is by far one of the most exciting new trends in the world of photography. It enables you to capture images that are impossible to take with conventional cameras. However, buying your first drone can be incredibly frustrating and confusing – especially if you don’t know much about drone photography. There are so many different models that come on the market.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fast Company

Forget the watercooler: Use these 5 tactics to collaborate creatively from anywhere

Collaboration has never been easy. And collaborating in a hybrid work environment is especially daunting. It requires us to tap into our creativity more than ever. Few people like to collaborate—at first. It feels like a pain and you may think to yourself, “I could do this sooo much faster by myself.” But there is an African proverb which states, “Alone faster, together further.” This is the crux of what we must keep in mind whenever we drag our feet around the idea of working through a process with others. When we don’t collaborate, we risk being myopic and burdened with the ailment I like to call “my-beautiful-baby-itis” which is falling in love with our own assumptions. When we do collaborate, we stand to gain fresh perspectives and multiple innovative solutions to a challenge.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Tremor Video Launches Programmatic TV Marketplace with Premium Inventory and Curated Media Packages for Advertisers

New offering provides advertisers a centralized platform for planning TV campaigns, facilitating turnkey campaign activation and providing greater transparency into the curation of data-driven audiences. Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, today announced the launch of its Programmatic TV Marketplace, enabling advertisers to discover, search and select TV-centric inventory...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Animation Studio Toonz Media Launches NFT Design Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

Longstanding Indian animation firm Toonz Media Group has teamed with digital R&D firm Guardianlink to launch a NFT design lab, creating digital assets for brands and celebrities. The new facility will kick off by turning some of Toonz’ proprietary characters and series into non fungible tokens. NFTs, which have taken the art world by storm and are now spilling over into entertainment, are blockchain-based digital certificates that certify that the digital asset tied to it is unique and not interchangeable. NFTs can represent photos, videos, audio, or other types of digital file. They can be bought and sold, with smart contracts tracking...
VISUAL ART
martechseries.com

MNI Targeted Media Survey Uncovers Marketers’ Significant Reliance On Social Media

Challenges traditional news sources and individual influencers for news, insights. MNI Targeted Media (MNI), a targeted media planning and buying company and a division of the Meredith Corporation, announced the results from a survey of marketers regarding the sources they rely on for business purposes. The survey found a majority preferred social media over traditional media and high-profile individuals with established digital presences.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Disruptive New App Takes Social Media By Storm

Embassy launches company with viral influencer trip to private island. Embassy Social, a new platform helping social media creators land and manage paid partnerships, celebrated its official launch on September 27 by hosting a trip with 13 Instagram influencers to Ray Caye, a private island resort off the coast of Belize.
NFL
martechseries.com

Ajay Bam Helps Brands/Retailers Grow by Leveraging Fan Video Content with Vyrill

Ajay Bam, Co-founder and CEO at Vyrill, was interviewed on Mission Matters Innovation Podcast by Adam Torres. Entrepreneur Ajay Bam says his company, Vyrill, helps brands and retailers increase revenue and find new customers by leveraging authentic fan video content like reviews, unboxing videos, how-to videos, and more. A product management professional and self-described innovator with 15+ years of experience in startups, web/mobile marketing, payments and e-commerce, Bam talks with us about the Vyrill story.
RETAIL
AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
picturecorrect.com

Aperture: Get Creative

The primary purpose of the aperture setting is to regulate the amount of light that passes through the lens. Along with the shutter speed, it determines the quantity of light that reaches the camera’s sensor (or film) and forms a third of the ‘exposure triangle’. But, of more interest to most photographers is the creative potential of the aperture and shutter speed settings. I wrote about shutter speed a few weeks ago and today I’m going to explore some ways of making the most out of aperture.
PHOTOGRAPHY
martechseries.com

JW Player Secures New US Patent for Real-Time Ad Viewability Technology

The patent protects JW Player’s advantage as the only video platform on the open web to provide advertisers with real-time information on whether ads will be viewable on the page. JW Player, the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced the company has been awarded patent number US11,102,546...
TECHNOLOGY
pro-tools-expert.com

Is This The Answer To Better Creative Panning?

Automating pan controls is one way to add movement to sounds, but what about when you want to get away from predictability and inject some creativity? We show you the tools. Placing sounds within the stereo picture is the tried and trusted way of adding spatial realism to mono sources by changing their level between two channels in a stereo mix, or by applying multichannel differences for surround formats. That placement can remain constant, but often adding movement that changes over time is needed to track the action in a film or TV mix, or to add excitement or dynamism to sources in a music mix.
COMPUTERS
Variety

VIP+ Presents Smart TV Business Webinar, Presented by Vizio

Technology, affordability, and convenience are three of the forces driving the growth of Smart TV. As this market sector rapidly gains momentum with audiences and advertisers, Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+) — Variety’s subscription-based data and insights service offering analysis, video archives and in-depth special reports on media and entertainment — dives into the Smart TV sector on October 19. It will publish a special report, “The State of Smart TV,” and present the latest in its webinar series, VIP+ Exchange: The Current and Future State of the Smart TV Business, presented by Vizio. During this webinar, VIP+ will explore the trends,...
TV & VIDEOS
chartattack.com

Wondershare Repairit: Tool To Repair Corrupted Photos

Are you facing difficulties just because your videos and photos get corrupted? Are you in confusion how to repair them easily? If this is the situation, then simply you can utilize WondershareRepairit. If you are new to it and have no idea about this best software that helps you repair your corrupted videos and photos, you are missing out on something really, very interesting.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy