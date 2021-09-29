Wondershare Filmora Collaborates with Insta360 to Spark Creativity
Submit ideas of Filmora and Insta360 creative combos to win an exciting prize. To encourage imagination and creativity, Wondershare Filmora has launched a co-branding giveaway event with Insta360. The combination of Insta360’s action cameras and Wondershare Filmora’s editing software allows creators to execute a creative video project from start to finish. The giveaway also offers an opportunity for users of both brands’ products to share knowledge on how to leverage action cameras and video editing software to shape their stories.martechseries.com
Comments / 0