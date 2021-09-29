CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Uberflip Releases Enriched Analytics for Deeper ABM, Campaign, and Content Engagement Insights

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Enhancements Give Users Deeper Precision, Analytics, Flexibility & Improved Results. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces new capabilities that provide deeper insights into the buyers that are consuming your content, and more flexibility in how you can leverage apps within the platform. Marketing Technology News:...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Data Analytics Platform Exabel Partners with Verbatim Advisory Group to Offer In-Depth Insights

a data and analytics platform for investment teams, is teaming up with Verbatim Advisory Group to provide a powerful insights platform for Verbatim’s investment clients. According to a release, the Verbatim Data Insights Platform should give portfolio managers and analysts additional insights “based on Verbatim’s channel survey data, which tracks the demand and performance trends across a broad range of retailers and restaurants.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Hyland Releases Latest Content Services Offerings and Enhancements

Product enhancements and new functionality reflect Hyland’s commitment to delivering innovative user experiences, integrations and solutions across its product portfolio. Hyland, a leading content services provider, launched its latest product enhancements and new solutions to support organizations’ digital evolutions and the need for increased productivity in current work-from-anywhere business operations. The latest platform updates and solutions deliver the most modern technology to drive innovation, increase efficiency and deliver greater agility to meet changing business imperatives.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ayzd.com releases their NFT analytics tool and NFT Drop calendar

Be in the frontline of the NFT revolution and learn first about the next cryptopunks. Ayzd.com an NFT analytics website released its new product: NFT Drop calendar. It allows users that follow the NFT scene receive information about the upcoming collections before they are live. That enables users to buy promising NFTs earlier than the crowd, which maximizes potential returns.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Marketing Analytics#Marketing Automation#Engagement Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Campaign#Cep#Martech#Uberflip Analytics#Marketing Technology News#Mobility#Trimble Transportation
martechseries.com

IDG’s CIO Think Tank Report Delivers Deep Insights into the Data Strategies & Analytics Challenges of Top Enterprise Companies

More than 30 IT leaders convene with IDG, IDC and HPE to discuss capturing real value from corporate data, scaling analytics, and more. IDG Communications, the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company, releases the CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on Data and Analytics at Scale. The groundbreaking editorial white paper is based on in-depth conversations with more than 30 IT executives who convened as part of IDG’s CIO Think Tank program, supported by our exclusive partner HPE.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

TIBCO Accelerates Time-to-Insights with Revolutionary Enhancements to Analytics Portfolio

Innovative Functionality Across Analytics Portfolio Strengthens Powerful Combined Suite of Solutions. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. TIBCO announced a series of innovations to its Predict portfolio that reduce time to data-driven insights, fueling the pervasive use of analytics and data science capabilities. The product updates to TIBCO Spotfire®, TIBCO WebFOCUS®, TIBCO® Data Science, and TIBCO® Streaming create a critical link within the Hyperconverged Analytics experience, empowering organizations to better analyze data and predict their future.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Cloverleaf Analytics Makes BI More Accessible for Insurers by Launching Natural Language Processing, Chatbot and Automatic Insights Capabilities

New features significantly reduce the complexity of quickly benefiting from insurance-centric BI. Cloverleaf Analytics , a leading purpose-built insurance business intelligence (BI) solution provider, today announced natural language processing (NLP), chatbot, and automatic insights capabilities as new features in the Cloverleaf platform. “We have seen a strong increase in the...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Moz, Uberflip, Terminus, Salesforce and more!

AI will continue to play an integral part in defining the future of marketing, sales and other crucial business functions, innovative marketing leaders will lean on newer marketing channels like SMS to nurture opt-ins and build stronger marketing bonds, catch this latest weekly martech highlight where we bring you snippets of the most exciting marketing technology news, insights through Q&A stories and thought-leadership contributions from industry practitioners:
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
vmware.com

Introducing VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence for VMware Horizon – Insights and Analytics for Your Horizon Environment

Workspace ONE Intelligence delivers insights, analytics and automation for the Workspace ONE platform, and empowers our customers to improve employee experience, streamline IT operations and enhance security. Today we are excited to announce that Workspace ONE Intelligence will soon support VMware Horizon, bringing the advanced Workspace ONE Intelligence capabilities to...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Neustar Launches Optimizer, a New Closed-Loop Marketing Optimization and Consumer Insights Platform, to Deliver Real-Time Analytics and Improved ROI Across Marketing Mix

Solution leverages the most comprehensive source of consumer identity data, machine learning capabilities, and direct integrations with publishers and platforms across the linear and digital media world. Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced the launch of Neustar Optimizer a new closed-loop...
SOFTWARE
Variety

Twitter to Sell MoPub In-App Advertising Division for $1.5 Billion

Twitter, looking to focus development dollars on its core business, said it reached a deal to sell MoPub, which sells monetization solutions to mobile app publishers and developers, to marketing software company AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. Twitter had acquired MoPub in September 2013 for about $350 million. In 2020, MoPub generated approximately $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter, which the company reported in “Data Licensing and Other.” Twitter said it will provide additional details regarding the estimated future financial impact of the MoPub divestiture when it reports Q3 results on Oct. 26 after market close. “This transaction increases our focus...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

InstaMart, the World’s First AI Marketplace for AI Apps & Services is Launched

InstaMart, the world’s first AI marketplace, launched on 1st of October 2021, brings in a new platform for trading of AI apps, AI models, AI services and AI Learnings. Aparajeeta Das, the founder of InstaMart, a serial business owner, says that with InstaMart, businesses can search and find suitable AI apps & services with reviews and recommendations for their businesses’ needs under one roof. The AI apps category in InstaMart contains apps like chatbots, ML enabled analytical solutions, semantic search engines, AI/ML solutions, auto description writers, automated SEO, and a lot more.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

RollWorks’ New Integrated Capabilities Provide Deeper Insights into the Account Buying Journey for the Highest Return on ABM Investment

Journey Stages and Journey Events combine to help go-to-market teams track accounts in their buying journey to turn activities into actionable insights. RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced the availability of Journey Events, and new enhancements to Journey Stages; integrated capabilities in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform that provide B2B marketing and sales teams insights into how their combined go-to-market activities impact account progression and which activities are most efficient at driving accounts to the next stage in the buying journey.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Fiverr Expands Online Education Offering With Acquisition of CreativeLive

Acquisition highlights importance of access to new skills in a dynamic work environment. Fiverr, the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing and more. Instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders and legendary entrepreneurs.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Infostrux Solutions Welcomes BI & Cloud Transformation Leader, David MacKay, as Their New Chief Revenue Officer

Infostrux Solutions, announced that David MacKay has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Leveraging his 20+ years of experience in advanced analytics, data platforms and cloud technologies, David will drive strategic growth for Infostrux. Previously, David was the Vice President of Canada for Rackspace and Onica where he led...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Alation Welcomes Preeti Rathi, General Partner at Icon Ventures, to Board of Directors

Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Preeti Rathi to its board of directors. Rathi is a general partner at Icon Ventures, an Alation investor, and replaces Michael Mullany on the Alation board, who is focusing on European investments for Icon Ventures. Marketing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vibes Announces Integration of Its Best-of-Breed Mobile Messaging Platform with Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder

Vibes’ integration increases engagement and conversion by optimizing the creation of automated, 1-to-1 omnichannel customer journeys for brands using SMS in Journey Builder. Vibes, the technology leader powering the direct-to-consumer mobile engagement revolution, today announced an integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s (SFMC) Journey Builder, an SFMC product that manages the customer lifecycle.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Socialive Unveils Vision for Enterprise Video Transformation

Socialive, the self-serve video content creation platform for the enterprise, shared its vision for Enterprise Video Transformation, a third wave of digital transformation characterized by the ubiquitous use of video for storytelling and audience communication in the enterprise. Decades ago, in the first wave of digital transformation, enterprises began to embrace the internet and digitize business processes to boost efficiency and reduce costs. As the use of technology to solve business problems became predominant, enterprises started to create their own software. Today, nearly every company has become a software company, as predicted in 2011 by Marc Andreessen, who boldly claimed that “software is eating the world.” In the next wave of Enterprise Video Transformation, which is already well underway, every company will become a media company, embracing technology to create video content as a means of storytelling and communication across core audiences to build human connections and drive business value.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CCC Launches Semantic Search Capability Within RightFind Navigate Through Partnership With SciBite

RightFind Navigate with Semantic Search Delivers Relevant Scientific Concepts Quickly Across Diverse Data Sources, Supports Competitive Intelligence, and Accelerates Discovery. CCC Also Announces RightFind Enterprise Enhancements to Personal and Shared Libraries and Supplemental Materials Auto Delivery. CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces the availability...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy