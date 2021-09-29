The AP Interview: Ethiopia crisis ‘stain on our conscience’

Ethiopian troops and their allies are waging air and ground offensives against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian sources told AFP on Friday. The military strikes took place in several areas of Amhara on Thursday and Friday, the sources said, amid growing speculation of a major push by government forces against the rebels. The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term on Monday, vowing to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the brutal near 11-month conflict in the north of the country. Representatives from Amhara, federal and military officials did not respond to requests for comment about the reported military operations in the North Wollo zone and other locations, which could not be independently confirmed by AFP.

