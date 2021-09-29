Comscore to Present Annual State of Gaming Webinar Showcasing Latest Audience Trends
Comscore, a trusted partner to more than 1,000 local stations, 250 national networks, 50 station groups, and the world’s 10 largest advertising and media agencies, is excited to announce its annual State of Gaming Webinar is taking place on October 13, 2021 at 2pm ET. The webinar, featuring Senior Director of Survey Innovation Ian Essling and Vice President for Commercial Paul Wright, will examine the gaming landscape and consumer behaviors and attitudes across desktop, mobile and console gaming.martechseries.com
