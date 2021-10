The 40th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty. Each year, America honors its fallen fire heroes during a National Memorial Service at the monument site. The ceremony includes the placing of a Presidential Wreath at the monument and dedication of a plaque honoring those who died in the line-of-duty during the previous year. During 2021, 112 firefighters will be added to the Roll of Honor.

