Clarion Co. awarded more than $1 million for broadband project

CLARION – More than $1 million is on its way to Clarion County for a broadband expansion project to benefit unserved and underserved communities. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced last week that Clarion County is one of nine Pennsylvania entities that will receive a total of $8.197 million in POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for various projects ranging from broadband deployment, to workforce substance abuse recovery and other regional development purposes.