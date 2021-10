AUGUSTA — This year’s Hampshire County Fair has left behind a record amount of cash to fund Ruritan community service projects and scholarships for HHS students. The last bill has been paid, and the 10 Ruritan clubs that planned the fair and provided volunteers to staff the food service, sell tickets for rides and do other necessary jobs on the fairgrounds will be rewarded with a share in the profits, to be spent on projects to benefit their communities.

