USCP Chief on Capitol security

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly-installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force can not be complacent nine months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that left police battled, bloodied and bruised. Lawmakers are being threatened now more than ever.

CBS Denver

‘Consequences’: Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Warns Of Non-Compliance With Capitol Riot Investigation

(CBS4/AP)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is concerned about former President Donald Trump’s request to four aides not to comply with subpoenas in the investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The House Select Committee is investigating the attack and preparing for possible pushback. Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, believes the request could lead to consequences. “If they continue to disregard the subpoenas, I’m going to highly encourage the authorities to pursue criminal...
Seattle Times

The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force, still struggling six months after an insurrection that left its officers battled, bloodied and bruised, “cannot afford to be complacent.” The risk to lawmakers is higher than ever. And the threat from lone-wolf attackers is only growing.
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Police Chief Warns of Unprecedented ‘Level of Threats’ Against Lawmakers

The new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says his department is seeing an unprecedented number of threats against lawmakers. In an interview with the Associated Press out Wednesday, J. Thomas Manger said 4,100 threats against lawmakers were reported just from January to March, meaning there will likely be close to 9,000 such threats by the end of the year. “We have never had the level of threats against members of Congress that we’re seeing today,” said Manger, who took over as chief in July. “Clearly, we’ve got a bigger job in terms of the protection aspect of our responsibilities, we’ve got a bigger job than we used to.” While the department has been at the receiving end of major criticism for perceived failures in its handling of the deadly Jan. 6 riot, the events of that day—during which five people died, including a Capitol police officer—have reportedly led to huge increase in job applications.
