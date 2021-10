Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County is pleased to host its first Tour of Homes in Martinsville on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. This is a fundraiser to help raise money to build homes which will ultimately be purchased by partner families participating in our program. At this time, our top sponsors are Citizens Bank and Courtland Title; their support is greatly appreciated!

MORGAN COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO