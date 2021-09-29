CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tool reveals ultimate owners of companies

By Skolkovo Institute of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Skoltech, the European University at St. Petersburg, and Lomonosov Moscow State University have developed an algorithm that detects the ultimate controlling owners of companies. Applicable to datasets with millions of organizations, it runs faster and delivers more accurate results than competing approaches. By unwinding the complex web of owners, the algorithm makes it possible to get an idea of a closed company's compliance with environmental, social, and governance standards by looking at the practices of its more transparent owner. The study is available from the arXiv preprint repository.

phys.org

