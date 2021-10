Amtrak services will not not operate west of St. Paul until at least Tuesday following the derailment that killed three people in Montana over the weekend. At around 4 p.m. Saturday, an Amtrak train was derailed near Joplin, Montana. Eight of the train’s ten cars were derailed, and three people of the 141 passengers and 7 crew members were killed, with more than 50 injured.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO