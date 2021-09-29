Why any mask is better than no mask
As people return to offices and students to classrooms, masks are recommended indoors to limit the spread of COVID-19. Though N95 and KN95 masks offer the highest degree of protection, any mask is better than no mask. Serhiy Yarusevych, a professor in Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Waterloo and the principal investigator in the Fluid Mechanics Research Lab, explains how best to limit the spread of COVID-19 indoors.medicalxpress.com
