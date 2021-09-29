Why any mask is better than no mask

The first thing to remember is that Covid kills. I know it may be popular in some circles to say, “Well, they had X disease already, but all of a sudden Covid…” and say that’s not Covid’s fault, and this is a lie. If someone has a co-morbidity already, but is actually living with and managing it, and it’s not killing them, and then they get Covid and die, then Covid killed them, not the co-morbidity.

