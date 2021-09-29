Researchers propose one-step strategy to synthesize graphene-based composite phase change materials

In this work, the performance of modified cement by nanostructures consisting of boron nitride (BN) and iron oxide inorganic nanoparticles (Fe3O4) was analyzed. The mechanical strength, electrical resistivity, and the degree of cement hydration as well as the microstructure were investigated in detail. A hybrid filler boron nitride-iron oxide (BN–F) composed of Fe3O4 and BN was successfully synthesized using a chemical reaction. Transmission electron microscope (TEM) results showed proper binding of BN–F nanostructures. Addition of the hybrid nanostructured BN–F5 (containing 0.5 wt.% Fe3O4 and 0.5 wt.% BN) into the cement matrix increased the compressive strength and flexural strength by 65%, and 74%, respectively, after 28 days of curing. The improvement in mechanical strength is attributed to the increased surface friction induced by the Fe3O4 nanoparticles on the BN surfaces, resulting in increased interaction with the matrix. Microstructural studies, such as scanning electron microscope (SEM), showed the formation of a dense structure due to improved dispersion in the cement environment and hybrid performance in preventing crack growth, which is the main reason for the overall improvement in mechanical properties. The concrete resistance gauge (RCON, Giatec) and simultaneous thermal analysis (STA) tests revealed a significant increase in thermal and electrical conductivity in composite reinforced with nanostructured BN–F.
