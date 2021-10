Ralph Fiennes will lead the cast in the world premiere of David Hare’s “Straight Line Crazy,” to be directed by Nicholas Hytner at London’s The Bridge theater. Fiennes stars as Robert Moses, who for 40 years, was the most powerful man in New York. Though never elected to office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created new parks, new bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. But in the 1950s, groups of citizens at grass roots began to organize against his schemes and against the motor car, campaigning for a very different idea of what a city was and for what it should be.

