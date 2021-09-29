Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 390,000 Shares of DraftKings
One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. It added more than 390,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. ( NASDAQ: DKNG ), as the price of this ETF lost around 4% on Tuesday. Note that this ETF is still up significantly in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 393,050 shares of DraftKings. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $19.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is up 24% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday :
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|27,345
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|17,900
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|29,144
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|402,747
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|398,229
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|80,479
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|17,180
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|8,500
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|10,500
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|266,548
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|95,295
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|390,775
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|164,151
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|236,100
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|20,221
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP
|258,827
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|337,091
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|393,050
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|112,471
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|197,942
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|159,436
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS
|327,400
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|184,199
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|30,000
|ARKQ
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|93,085
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|519,643
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|71,744
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|178,457
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|36,738
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|81,980
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|29,548
|ARKW
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|12,500
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|41,556
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|72,878
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|5,412
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|17,685
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
ALSO READ: Interest Rates Are Rising Fast: Buy These 5 Big Dividend-Paying Banks Now
Comments / 0