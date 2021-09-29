8 things you need to know today

It's going to be absolutely gorgeous today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low- to mid-70s. I think I may spend some of the day working outside. The man who killed five Capital Gazette employees in 2018 was sentenced by a judge yesterday to six terms of life in prison, five without the possibility of parole, plus 345 years, to be served consecutively. Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs gave the man the maximum penalty allowable under the law. Ahead of the sentencing, survivors of the attack, their family members and the relatives of those who died — Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters — offered heartbreaking accounts of the ongoing trauma and grief they experience. The Capital Gazette.