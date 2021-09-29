CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills QB Josh Allen wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week vs. Washington

By Nick Wojton
 9 days ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award for his efforts against the Washington Football Team.

Allen led the Bills to a 43-21 win in the Week 3 game, notching five total touchdowns:

Of those five scores, four came in the air. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders grabbed two of them with the others being caught by tight end Dawson Knox and running back Zack Moss. Allen ran in the final one.

Overall, Allen’s stat line was 32-for-43 passing for 358 yards. Allen rushed for an extra nine yards as well.

The QB takes his seventh such honor in his career. In 2020, Allen earned the Offensive Player of the Week Award four total times.

The most recent one came in December against the Denver Broncos.

Of Allen’s seven wins, five of them have come in his last 19 games. In his career, Allen has played in 46 games.

