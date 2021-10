Instacart is taking another step toward becoming a full-fledged technology platform. The on-demand delivery platform is acquiring FoodStorm, an order management system provider whose technology enables end-to-end order-ahead and catering services for grocery retailers. Specifically, FoodStorm technology streamlines the manual process of customers calling in or placing in-store orders for prepared food by enabling multi-channel order (e-commerce, phone or in-store kiosk) management payment and fulfillment. The solution also integrates with a large variety of third-party systems, including POS solutions, and offers CRM capabilities that help grocers collect feedback, market their offerings, and leverage promotional features.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO