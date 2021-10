While nobody likes tax increases, Senior Citizens and Disabled Citizens who meet the following qualifications can apply for the NJ Property Tax Reimbursement Senior Freeze Program. This program reimburses the property owner for the increase in taxes calculated from the base tax year. The base tax year is the first year you apply for and are eligible for the program. While the Senior Citizen must still pay their taxes, the net effect is a zero increase once their reimbursement check is received. This is a very valuable program. The deadline is November 1, 2021. So, if you are a Senior or Disabled Citizen not already participating in the program, please call the State at 800-882-6597 for further information.

